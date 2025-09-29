ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,000 BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. $MUA

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUA. CX Institutional acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4,225.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

