ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 974 Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579,379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 413,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,250,000 after purchasing an additional 607,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,015,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 184,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $60.62 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

