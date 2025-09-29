ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF $SUSC

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 154,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 137,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $144,000.

SUSC opened at $23.51 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.0857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

