ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $397.26 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $285.13 and a 52 week high of $404.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

