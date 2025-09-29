ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 315,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.85.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.5%

KIM opened at $21.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

