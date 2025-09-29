ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $46,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,925,000 after acquiring an additional 424,235 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,454,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,773,000 after acquiring an additional 213,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 24.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,659,000 after acquiring an additional 257,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 895,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,266 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $168.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.20 and its 200-day moving average is $157.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $136.05 and a 1 year high of $169.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The company had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

