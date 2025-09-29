ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $596,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $334.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.66 and its 200-day moving average is $253.32. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

