ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.79.

CRWD stock opened at $481.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $272.67 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,553.70. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,513 shares of company stock valued at $60,652,048. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

