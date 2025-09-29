ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $27,000 in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000.

Ralliant Stock Up 1.0%

Ralliant stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ralliant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $503.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ralliant in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Melius Research raised Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

