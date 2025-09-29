ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $41,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 11.1% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tyson Foods by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TSN opened at $54.15 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

