ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $89,000 in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,538,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,525,000 after acquiring an additional 364,268 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 29.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,401,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,209,000 after buying an additional 1,219,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,573,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,258,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,081,000 after buying an additional 137,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,673,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,912,000 after buying an additional 283,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $45.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. OGE Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $741.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.85%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

