ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NVTS stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ranbir Singh acquired 18,645,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $163,894,850.37. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,645,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,894,850.37. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $3,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,715,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,063.45. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,705,596 shares of company stock valued at $16,096,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

