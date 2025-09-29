ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Citizens & Northern Corp $CZNC

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 4,814.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. Citizens & Northern Corp has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

