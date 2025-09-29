ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,087.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.0%

NLY stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.23%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.