ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Unum Group $UNM

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Unum Group by 155.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,287,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,881,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 228.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,205,000 after acquiring an additional 719,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 9,017.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,620,000 after acquiring an additional 711,725 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Up 2.1%

UNM opened at $78.28 on Monday. Unum Group has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

