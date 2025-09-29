ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $88.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,117 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

