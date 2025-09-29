ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

PNW opened at $86.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a one year low of $81.47 and a one year high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares in the company, valued at $5,172.72. The trade was a 99.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

