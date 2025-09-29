ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 74.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $109.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

