ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $112.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

