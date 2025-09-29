State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 13,285 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on THC. Stephens raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.81.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $202.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $202.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $1,436,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,227.34. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $15,026,214.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,337,342.74. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,722 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,015. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

