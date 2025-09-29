State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 15,468 Shares of Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,468 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Sylvamo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $71.00.

Sylvamo Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $43.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sylvamo Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.60 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

