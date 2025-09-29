State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 500 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $113,669,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 336.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,079,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,497 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 283.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 50.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,995,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,133 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.50 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.