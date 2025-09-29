State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after buying an additional 429,028 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 57.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,876,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $289.71 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $282.01 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,650.79. The trade was a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $359.10.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

