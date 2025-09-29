State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,425,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,000,656,000 after purchasing an additional 357,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,862,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,329,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,574,000 after buying an additional 700,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,210,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,907,000 after buying an additional 211,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,812,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $240.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.60. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $160.94 and a one year high of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.75.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

