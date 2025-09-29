State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Workday by 360.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 53,267.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 657,321 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 6.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 169.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 1.6%

Workday stock opened at $246.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $273,075.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 95,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,541,919.96. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,171 shares of company stock valued at $76,432,560. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.