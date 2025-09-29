State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.94 Million Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in NVR by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVR by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVR by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

NVR Stock Up 1.7%

NVR stock opened at $8,041.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8,053.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,518.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $120.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. The trade was a 74.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total transaction of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,183. This represents a 72.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

