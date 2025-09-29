State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.95 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Corteva by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on shares of Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Corteva Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $68.06 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

