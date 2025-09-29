State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.33 per share, with a total value of $190,660.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,660. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $92.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 109.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.