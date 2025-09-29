State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 37,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 225,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,436. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982 over the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

