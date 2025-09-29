State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.22 Million Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79,710 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.14% of Amkor Technology worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 752.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 307,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amkor Technology by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $353,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at $562,665.96. The trade was a 38.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 358,007 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,210. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,792 shares of company stock worth $948,500. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.80%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.