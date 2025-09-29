State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 230.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 188.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $88.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.68. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,000. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,554 shares of company stock worth $2,976,117. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

