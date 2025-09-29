State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 59.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $6,353,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,248.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 170,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 514,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $41.80 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on OHI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

