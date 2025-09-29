State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ ROP opened at $499.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $492.25 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.