State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,075.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $911.06.

NYSE URI opened at $947.47 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $980.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $913.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $762.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

