State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,310 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.3%

NXPI stock opened at $226.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.90. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. KGI Securities raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,212. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

