State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 175 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $708.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $758.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $703.76. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $388.37 and a 12-month high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.02, a PEG ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $840.00 price target (up previously from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $893.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 870 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.25, for a total transaction of $672,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,394,261.50. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,932 shares of company stock worth $34,408,816 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

