State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,485 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Target were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 951.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of TGT opened at $88.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.