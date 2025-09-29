State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 345 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 527.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $263.92 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.42 and a 200-day moving average of $363.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

