State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,755 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $109.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

