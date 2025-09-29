State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 445 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $19,331,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,369,326. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $406,618.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $424,602.24. The trade was a 48.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Capmk raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.83.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $180.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $189.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.51 and its 200-day moving average is $134.70.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

