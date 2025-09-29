State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 455 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 329.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 115.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $164.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $164.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $122,141.04. Following the sale, the director owned 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $914,403.18. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $179,009.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,231.44. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $430,163 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

