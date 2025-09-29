State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 660 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 57.8% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $406.00 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $424.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

