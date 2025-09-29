State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,445 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,507,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 4,203.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251,616 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,502.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,692,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,778 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,074.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,411,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 21,069.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,398 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $85.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $86.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $154,923.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,205.91. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,246 shares of company stock worth $1,253,559 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Newmont from $63.10 to $77.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

