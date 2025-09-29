Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Position Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 194.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $139.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

