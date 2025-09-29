Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18,398.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after acquiring an additional 445,241 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $139.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.82.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

