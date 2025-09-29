StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Shares Up 23.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) were up 23.8% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 434,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 584% from the average daily volume of 63,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Up 23.8%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.23.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

