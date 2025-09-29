StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading 23.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shot up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.13. 434,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 584% from the average session volume of 63,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

StrikePoint Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

Further Reading

