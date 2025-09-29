StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Up 23.8% – Should You Buy?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shot up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.13. 434,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 584% from the average session volume of 63,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
StrikePoint Gold Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$5.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.
About StrikePoint Gold
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
