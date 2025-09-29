TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 8,745 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 1,469.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,987,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,946 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,855,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,574,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth $25,186,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,652,000 after acquiring an additional 843,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth $11,486,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.13. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -167.42%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

