TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Equity Residential $EQR

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 51.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 27.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $64.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $78.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 104.53%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.